Deputy dies while responding to call

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a Carroll County sheriff's deputy.

According to a VSP news release, the deputy was responding to assist a fellow sheriff's deputy and a Virginia state trooper with a police pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling west on Route 58 with emergency lights and sirens activated when it collided with a tractor-trailer making a left turn onto Route 58 from the Interstate 77 Exit 14 ramp. The tractor-trailer had the green light and was only traveling approximately 25 mph. The Deputy’s vehicle was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck the rear tandem. The Sheriff’s Deputy died at the scene. -Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police

The deputy has been identified as Curtis Allen Bartlett, 32. He joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in June 2013. Bartlett previously served as a patrolman in Albemarle, North Carolina and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Investigators say Bartlett was wearing a seat belt. The 59-year-old tractor-trailer driver was not injured. A crash reconstruction team with the Virginia State Police was called in to assist.

The police pursuit began around 9:50 p.m. Thursday along Route 58. It ended after the driver and passenger drove through a field and took off on foot. They pair were arrested minutes later.

Below is a statement from Carroll County Sheriff John B. Gardner:

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I must announce the death of Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Allen Bartlett. Deputy Bartlett, 32, did not survive the line-of-duty crash he was involved in late Thursday evening, March 9, 2017.

Curtis joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in June 2013 and was highly respected by his peers for his dedication to duty and passion for public service. He had extensive experience in private security and served his country as an infantry soldier with the U.S. Army from November 2004 to July 2007. Prior to joining the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis also served a year as a patrol officer in Albemarle, N.C.

He earned instructor certifications through the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) for firearms, Taser, and fitness training. Curtis was a certified K9 handler through the US Department of Defense. He was a 2013 graduate of the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy in Dublin, Va., and a graduate of Galax High School.

Having become a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, Curtis was recognized for his commitment to health, nutrition and fitness, and strived to motivate others within our Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to work towards healthier lifestyles. He was also an accomplished pilot and in 2013 was recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for achieving FAA Airmen Certification.

He is survived by his parents, Sam and Linda Bartlett of Galax, Va, and four siblings.

I ask that everyone keep Deputy Bartlett’s family in their hearts and prayers during this most difficult of times. His loss is being felt by everyone within his “family” at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and our neighboring police agencies in Galax and Hillsville and the state police.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.