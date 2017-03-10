Fayette County man charged in school break-in - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayette County man charged in school break-in

Cody Michael Lockard Cody Michael Lockard

Deputies in Fayette County have arrested a man in connection with a recent school break-in.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, surveillance video captured at Ansted Middle School on February 22 showed a man gain entry into the building though the cafeteria. Several items were stolen, including two laptop computers and a big-screen TV.

"After receiving tips from the public concerning the possible identity of the perpetrator, Sheriff's Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and gather information sufficient to file criminal charges in connection with this incident," said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. 

Cody Michael Lockard, 25, of Ansted was charged with entering without breaking and grand larceny. He was arraigned on Wednesday and was taken to Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

