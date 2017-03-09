Marshall edges ODU to make C-USA Semifinals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall edges ODU to make C-USA Semifinals

Posted:

Birmingham, AL

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Men's Basketball team is back in the C-USA Semifinals.  The Herd defeated Old Dominion 64-63 on Thursday night in Birmingham.  Marshall was led by Stevie Browning who had 24 points.  Up next, they will take on Louisiana Tech on Friday at 2 pm.

