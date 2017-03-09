Bluefield Girls pull away from River View in AA Quarterfinals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield Girls pull away from River View in AA Quarterfinals

Both the Bluefield and River View girls were looking to make history with their first tournament wins on Thursday night.  But, only the Beavers came through with a 53-41 victory.  This game was tight from start to finish.  The Beavers led by 4 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Raiders pulled within 2 with 6:33 left to play.  However, Bluefield was able to pull away from there.  The Beavers were led by Dani Janutolo who had 16 points.  The Raiders were led by Katie Dobbs who had 13.  Up next, Bluefield will play in the AA Semifinals on Friday night at 7:15 pm.

