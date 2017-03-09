Hokies fall to Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokies fall to Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

Posted:

Brooklyn, NY

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men's Basketball team was eliminated from the ACC Tournament on Thursday night.  The Hokies fell to Florida State 74-68.  Tech was led by Zach Leday who had 22 points and 9 rebounds.  Shane Allen also chipped in with 17.  Up next, the Hokies will await their fate in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

