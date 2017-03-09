WVU advances to Big 12 Semifinals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU advances to Big 12 Semifinals

Posted:

Kansas City, MO

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men's Basketball team got the Big 12 Tournament off to a great start.  The Mountaineers knocked off Texas 63-53.  WVU was led by Javon Carter who had 21 points.  He was the only Mountaineer to score in double figures.  Up next, WVU will play in the league semifinals on Friday night at 9 pm.

