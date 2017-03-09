Fayetteville and Valley Fayette Boys advance to Class A State Tournament

The West Virginia pick up a walk-off win over Kokomo 7-5 on Saturday night.More >>
Maggie Walker defeats Giles 3-2 to claim the class 2A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon in Radford.More >>
The Richlands softball falls in the 2A state championship game 4-0 to Madison County on Saturday.More >>
VHSL 2A Final FourMore >>
Virginia Tech has a new man in charge of the baseball programMore >>
Class AAA All-State Softball teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers AssociationMore >>
After a very unpredictable season, the Richlands girls soccer team is heading back to the final fourMore >>
Class "AA" All-State Baseball teams voted on by the WV Sports Writers AssociationMore >>
DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) Little General Stores followed through on a promise to donate $100 for each 3-point basket made by West Virginia's basketball team this year.More >>
West Virginia and the Big 12 have announced they will host the 2019 Big 12 golf tournament at the Greenbrier's Old White courseMore >>
