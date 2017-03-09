Fayetteville and Valley Fayette Boys advance to Class A State To - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayetteville and Valley Fayette Boys advance to Class A State Tournament

Posted:

Fayetteville, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Class A Boys Region 3 Finals

Fayetteville 59 Summers Co 42

Valley Fayette 65 Greater Beckley Christian 48

Class A Boys State Tournament

Madonna vs. Fayetteville 9:30 am Wednesday

Valley Fayette vs. Wheeling Central 5:30 pm Wednesday

