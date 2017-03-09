Tug River Clinic explains how Byrd Amendments benefit coal miners

A complete repeal of Obamacare threatens a benefit that many coal miners value greatly. Especially those with black lung disease.

Up to now... the Affordable Care Act made the process of getting black lung benefits easier. But if Obamacare is completely tossed out... without a replacement... miners or their survivors could find themselves without treatment options.

George Williams is a black lung benefits counselor and former coal miner. He says having coal dust coating your lungs is like trying to breathe through a straw. "If you get a straw and put in your mouth, then hold your nose and do work... see how light-headed you get. That's what a coal miner with black lung goes through."

Before the treatment guarantees offered by the A-C-A'S Byrd Amendments, it was a lot harder for miners to receive black lung benefits. "Even if a doctor and the Department of Labor said a coal miner had black lung, they still had to prove that they got it through the coal mines," George says. One of the amendments introduced by former senator Robert Byrd was the 15-year Presumption Rule. George explains, "If you have 15 years or more, it turns the burden around. The coal companies got to prove that the miner didn't get it through them."

Though there are medications and forms of rehab for patients with black lung... there is no cure. "There's really no way unless you get a lung transplant, to get rid of it. There's no way you can get it out."

If Obamacare is repealed without any replacement, miners and their survivors could find their cases reopened for review... and might well lose their benefits. And the burden of proof would shift back to the miner, once again making it difficult for applicants to qualify for treatment.

As of right now, the American Health Care Act, which is the new GOP Healthcare bill, does include the Byrd Amendment, and does not change the eligibility presumption for black lung benefits.