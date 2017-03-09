Carnegie Hall opens youth art exhibit

Lewisburg's Carnegie Hall has opened a Creative Youth Art Exhibit to the public.

The artists are young, ranging from 4th to 12th grade. They also had an award show that began at 4:30 PM on Thursday to recognize the different categories of art. The artwork consists of the ten best pieces of art from each school, so being included in the exhibit was a big honor.

"I think it gives the students a sense of ownership in the artistic world. I think it recognizes their talents. A lot of times schools are sports related as far as talent and I think it's great to recognize the arts," said Leah Trent, Education Director at Carnegie Hall.

The art exhibit is up all month if you would like to visit and Carnegie Hall also has a concert Friday evening featuring Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars at 7:30 PM.