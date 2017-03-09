Via Air holds public meeting in Greenbrier County

A heated public meeting Thursday afternoon in Greenbrier County. Residents haven't been happy with customer service problems at Via Air and let airline executives know it.

Frustration filled the meeting room with the public and Via Air.

"60% reliability is not a standard we can live by," said President of the Greenbrier County Commission, Woody Hanna.

A 60% reliability is not what residents had in mind when Via Air first arrived.

"Well there was a lot of excitement about Via Air coming to Greenbrier Valley and we need to work to get that trust built back in some fashion," Hanna said.

You can't build trust when your passengers are stranded at other airports with no way to get home. Matt Macri, Vice President of Operations for Via Air says they're working on that.

"Greenbrier Valley, as well as Shenandoah, each have a dedicated aircraft. There's a third aircraft, which will be in the region at one of the three airports. Either Charlotte, Greenbrier, or Shenandoah to serve as a spare," Macri said.

Macri also added that two planes that were collegiate charters will be "reallocated to future flying in Branson, Missouri."

But Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Stephen Snyder, seemed frustrated with Via Air executives when he voiced his concern in a conference call for the meeting. At times, they seemed to struggled to answer even the most basic questions.

"In the end, we all need this to be successful. We want to have reliable air transportation and we think that's in everyone's best interest. We all want this to win," said Macri.