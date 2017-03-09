Accumulating snow possible this weekend

(WVVA) An area of low pressure is expected to pass by to our south Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing us a chance of accumulating snow. As of Thursday evening, forecast models put the heaviest snow across southwest Virginia, with very little snow north of Beckley.

There will likely be a sharp cutoff to the snow Saturday night and a shift in the expected track will likely cause snow totals to vary. Stay tuned to WVVA on Friday as we go over new forecast data coming in.

We're forecasting 1-4 inches across southwest Virginia including Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, Giles and Buchanan counties. Amounts of 1-3 inches are possible across southern West Virginia for McDowell and Wyoming counties. Lesser amounts are likely in Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties.

No watches, warnings or advisories have been issued yet, but stay tuned as this may change on Friday or early Saturday. Once this system passes us, we're tracking another system that may bring us more snow and even colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.