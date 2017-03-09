W.Va. governor: 'Halftime here' for lawmakers to offer budget response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Halftime is here for West Virginia lawmakers trying to come up with a budget. Thursday marked the halfway point of the legislative session, but also the day Republican lawmakers said they would present their plan to address a nearly half billion dollar deficit.

Although Republican lawmakers moved the deadline to next week on Thursday, that did not stop Democratic Governor Jim Justice from making a full-court press to lawmakers.



"For crying out loud, those people have got to move right now. I've come up with two plans, but it's like I'm at an auction by myself. I've put out a plan that puts us on a path to prosperity and real growth. It creates 48,000 new jobs. But we have yet to see a response from the other side."



The governor fired back at lawmakers on Thursday, saying those with jobs can't wait any longer. "We've got to have a response from the other side. We can't sit in the quicksand and keep kicking the can down the road."



Meanwhile, Republicans who have seen baseline presentations are looking forward to its roll-out.



"It's mostly going to be account sweeps, cuts, not big increase in spending to amount to anything. It's pretty good," said Wyoming County Del. Tony Paynter, (R) 25th District.



The Republican response, for Gov. Justice, will be a first look at how far he has come in negotiations with lawmakers, but also a glimpse of how far he has left to go.



"We're halfway through the session and this is the most important piece of legislation they could possibly come up with. We're hurting bad all across the state. These people have got to move."



