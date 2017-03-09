Bluefield State College to host Nigerian scholar

NEWS RELEASE:

Dr. Senanu Okuboyejo of Nigeria, Fulbright Scholar in Residence at Southern University and A & M College, Baton Rouge, LA, will visit area institutions March 19 – 22, 2017, as part of Bluefield State College’s Windows on the World Lecture Series, with funding support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Outreach Lecture Fund of the Fulbright Program.

Dr. Senanu Rita Okuboyejo is an IT specialist and faculty member of Covenant University in Nigeria. Dr. Okuboyejo blends technology and health services, including Internet-based Health Information for Self-Care, and has shared her research at conferences in the Cameroon, Portugal, and the USA and has published in numerous peer-reviewed journals worldwide.

On Monday, March 20 at 9am at Bluefield State College’s Dickason Hall in Room 313, Dr. Okuboyejo will discuss E-Health Strategies and Methodologies with Tina Nicholson’s students of Management in the Evolving Healthcare System.

On Monday, March 20, at 1pm, Dr. Okuboyejo will share insights about Nigerian Cultures and Traditions with students of Pikeview High School.

On Tuesday, March 21, in BRMC’s first floor conference room Dr. Okuboyejo will discuss E-Health Strategies and Methodologies in Rural Areas at the hospital’s Lunch and Learn for area college’s nursing students.

On Tuesday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m. in the Physical Education Building, Room 202A, Dr. Okuboyejo will discuss Nigerian cultures and traditions with students of Education Instructor Stephanie Musick.

Dr. Senanu visit is funded by the Fulbright Outreach Lecture Fund, an activity of the US Department of State managed by the Council of International Exchange of Scholars, a subsidiary of the New York-based Institute for International Education. The West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has also provided financial assistance for this activity. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of the West Virginia Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Julie and Josh Kalk of Bluefield, Virginia, will host Dr. Senanu Okuboyejo in their home.

For further information about this activity, please contact BSC’s Office of International Initiatives Coordinator Dr. Sudhakar R. Jamkhandi at sjamkhandi@bluefieldstate.edu