Complaint: West Virginia woman said she set her 2 young sons' beds on fire

A West Virginia woman has been charged with setting a fire that killed her two young sons at their mobile home.

Media outlets report 29-year-old Molly Joe Delgado of Falling Waters was arrested Wednesday.

Assistant State Fire Marshal George Harms said in a criminal complaint that Delgado confessed to setting her children's beds on fire as her husband slept and leaving the home on Jan. 24. Delgado's husband opened a kitchen window and called for help. The boys ages 3 and 5 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Delgado was held in the Eastern Regional Jail on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

W.Va. State Fire Marshals arrest mother in January fire that killed two children



CHARLESTON, W.Va. –... https://t.co/YdDk3XMf0P — WVState Fire Marshal (@WVFireMarshal) March 9, 2017

Below is the full news release issued by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have arrested a Martinsburg woman in connection with a fire that killed her two children.

Molly Delgado, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

The charges arise from a Jan. 24 fire in which her two children, Delmer Delgado, 3, and Justin Delgado, 5, perished.

Multiple agencies contributed to this investigation, including: the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives crime lab and ATF offices in Martinsburg and Falls Church, Va.; the ATF profiler assigned to the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit at Quantico, Va., the Loudoun County Fire Marshal; the West Virginia State Police’s technology section in Martinsburg; and the Berkeley County sheriff’s reserve.

Investigators also give special recognition to the Bedington, Hedgesville and Martinsburg fire departments for their rapid response, scene preservation and assistance in the crime scene investigation.

Delgado was arrested and charged on March 8, and remains held without bail at the Eastern Regional Jail.