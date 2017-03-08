Marshall Men advance in C-USA Tournament - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall Men advance in C-USA Tournament

Posted:

Birmingham, AL

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Men started off the C-USA Tournament the right way on Wednesday night.  The Herd defeated FAU 89-74 in Birmingham, AL.  The green and white was led by Stevie Browning who had 22 points.  He was one of 5 in double figures on the night.  Up next, Marshall will take on Old Dominion on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.  Tipoff is slated for 8 pm.

