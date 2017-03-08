Summers Co Girls advance to Class A Semifinals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Summers Co Girls advance to Class A Semifinals

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Summers Co Girls in the first season in Class A got off to a great start.  The Lady Bobcats defeated Charleston Catholic 42-35 on Wednesday night in the State Quarterfinals at the Charleston Civic Center.  Summers was led by Whitney Justice who had 24 points.  She scored all of the Lady Bobcats points in the fourth quarter.  This is their 21st win in a row.  Up next, Summers will take on Huntington St Joe on Firday at 1 pm in the State Semifinals.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.