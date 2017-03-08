Summers Co Girls advance to Class A Semifinals

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Summers Co Girls in the first season in Class A got off to a great start. The Lady Bobcats defeated Charleston Catholic 42-35 on Wednesday night in the State Quarterfinals at the Charleston Civic Center. Summers was led by Whitney Justice who had 24 points. She scored all of the Lady Bobcats points in the fourth quarter. This is their 21st win in a row. Up next, Summers will take on Huntington St Joe on Firday at 1 pm in the State Semifinals.