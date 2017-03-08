Bluefield and Wyoming East Boys advance to Class AA State Tourna - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield and Wyoming East Boys advance to Class AA State Tournament

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Boys Basketball AA Region 3 Finals

Bluefield 71 Westside 56

Wyoming East 57 Shady Spring 41

AA State Tournament Quarterfinals

Wyoming East vs. Chapmanville 9:30 am Thursday

Lincoln vs. Bluefield 1 pm Thursday

