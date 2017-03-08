Virginia Tech Men get past Wake Forest in ACC Tournament - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech Men get past Wake Forest in ACC Tournament

Brooklyn, NY

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men's Basketball team got past Wake Forest 99-90 in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.  The Hokies were led by Zach Leday who had 31 points and 15 rebounds.  Up next, Tech will take on Flordia State in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.  Tipoff is slated for 7 pm.

