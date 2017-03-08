Princeton Fire Department provides steps to keep you safe

The home that went up in flames Monday in Green Valley was a mobile home. Some people believe mobile homes burn more quickly than other kinds of houses. But is that true? And if so, why?

Captain Keith Gunnoe of the Princeton Fire Department says all homes, regardless of construction, have flash points. So just why is it that trailers seem to burn faster? Gunnoe says, it has to do the with the lack of space.

"The smoke itself actually burns. In a smaller room, that is held in there longer, and not allowed to dissipate through other rooms of the house. Virtually everything in homes nowadays is made out of synthetic fibers, which is petroleum-based. So the smoke production and the toxicity within the smoke is huge."

In certain cases, the effects of smoke inhalation can overwhelm someone before they can escape.

Gunnoe says, "The patient becomes incoherent, not thinking clearly, oxygen levels are going down in their system. The smoke typically overcomes them long before the fire gets to them."

Since most of us spend more time at home than at work, it's important to remember and apply the same safety procedures.

Gunnoe advises "Exit drills in the home, clear paths of travel, knowing your exits, knowing how to get to those exits in the event of a fire, and early detection is key with smoke detectors."

But should you find yourself in a fire...

"Get down low," Gunnoe explains. "You're going to breath better and visibility is better. Crawl to a door. If it's hot, do not open it. Go to a window and open the window. If they can crawl out the window safely, absolutely."

Being prepared can go a long way in getting out alive.