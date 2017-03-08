Symbol of hope for White Sulphur Springs resurrects as pavilion

In the midst of damaged homes, White Sulphur Springs will soon have an addition to Paisley Park.

"This park will be the new center of White Sulphur Springs," said Tom Crabtree, President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.

"There's a huge change in attitude from June. I think everyone was focused on the past and now people are looking toward the future and that future looks bright," added Mark Bowe, host and producer of Barnwood Builders.

The host of the TV show is lending a hand for a very special project. Barnwood Builders is constructing this barn in Paisley Park as a new pavilion, but the purpose goes beyond that.

"That old barn there is a symbol. That barn is getting a new life," Crabtree said.

And giving new life to a flood-weary community.

"This is a rejuvenation of that barn and this is a rejuvenation of White Sulphur Springs," added Crabtree.

The cost for the project won't turn up on any balance sheet.

"There is a cost to the barn and it's the cost of our time and it's the cost of what we donate and we're happy to do it," Bowe said.

It's the kind of healing the people of White Sulphur Springs need right now.

"The creek is starting to rejuvenate itself and so are the people and I think it's important to give back. Some people give money, some people give time and some people give prayers. I think whatever you got to send to White Sulphur is what you should send," said Bowe.

You can donate to Homes for White Sulphur Springs by visiting their website, http://www.homesforwv.org/

