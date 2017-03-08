Fire on State Fairgrounds - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fire on State Fairgrounds

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Wednesday afternoon, a small fire broke out at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.

Lewisburg and Fairlea Fire Departments responded within minutes of the fire resulting in only minor damage to the AG Pavilion. Bales of hay caught fire and were removed with tractors and put out by the fire department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
 

