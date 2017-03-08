HOMETOWN HERO: THREAD LOVING CRAFTERS

It's a favorite hobby of many in the two Virginias...sewing, crocheting, and knitting. But a group in Princeton is devoting their free time to sowing seeds of love.

"Who knew that a piece of yarn, fabric, and thread could touch people like this? And it does."

Sometimes all it takes is a needle and thread to make someone's day...and the Thread Loving Crafters at First United Methodist Church in Princeton know that firsthand.

"We thought we were just probably going to make things for people in the church and maybe make some premature hats and newborn hats and send a few hundred of those to the hospital, but we never dreamed it would go beyond," says Kathy Tucker.

And it did go beyond. In the past two years, the Thread Loving ministry has moved from simply serving church members in need to sending blankets, hats, scarves...you name it...to anyone who needs a little pick me up. Quilts of valor for veterans, sewn gifts sent to Guatemala, handmade bears for the terminally ill. It's a list that keeps growing like fabric coming to life.

"It's a purposeful ministry, several of our women are retired, and they've commented that they've never realized, they could learn something new. They think now they can really have something meaningful to do," says Kathy.

Today, about 20 people call themselves Thread Loving Crafters. The group usually meets once a week to work on its next project. And maybe sewing and crocheting isn't the easiest hobby...maybe hands get tired quicker than they should...but at the end of the day, the crafters say a simple stitch can make all the difference.

"I think it's using our own skills making handmade items to touch people in their life, where they are. It's just a simple little gesture to say you're loved and cared for. We make prayer shawls and wrapping people in those, we just let them know they are loved and cared for," says Kathy.

Right now, the crafters are working on bears for victory junction...a summer camp for children with disabilities and those battling illnesses.

