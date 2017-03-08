Gov. Justice to hold town hall in Bluefield

WVVA News is offering a special presentation on Monday.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will join WVVA’s Rick Douglas and Annie Moore in our studio to answer your questions about the state’s budget crisis.

If you would like to submit a question for Gov. Justice, send it to the email address wvgov@wvva.com.

Watch the special town hall with Governor Jim Justice on WVVA this Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. The event will also be streamed LIVE on wvva.com/live.