Raleigh County to sue pill companies in federal court

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After recently unsealed court documents showed major pharmaceutical companies dumped millions of powerful opioids into West Virginia for years, Raleigh County is taking three of those companies to court.



The documents showed the majority of the prescriptions were filled in small, rural areas, at mom-and-pop pharmacies in places like Crab Orchard.

After a recent 36 million dollar settlement with West Virginia's Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, Raleigh County leaders have decided to take their case one step further; suing the pill companies in federal court.



Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said Wednesday the commission has hired the law firm Davis & Wooten, to sue McKesson Corporation, Amerisource Bergen, and Cardinal Health.



"We are not going in with any other county. We're going by ourselves," said Tolliver.



One of the companies named in the suit, Amerisource Bergen, shipped 26 million Oxycodone pills into West Virginia over a five year period. That is 15 pills for every man, woman, and child.

"It has to be the money. It's the root of them shipping all these painkillers to West Virginia. It's just unbelievable."



The decision to sue came after Tolliver had to allocate 2.5 million for the county's 2017 jail bill; a cost that continues to rise as the pill problem worsens. He said the majority of the cases tying up Raleigh County's judicial system are drug related.



"Quite frankly, we've seen that you can't arrest your way out of this problem; through years of doing just that. And that's how you end up with a 2.5 million dollar jail bill," said Raleigh County's Administrator Jeff Raines.



Boone and McDowell Counties are already in the process of filing their own lawsuits.



Mercer County Commissioners said they are considering a separate lawsuit. They expect a decision by their prosecuting attorney on Tuesday.



