River View Girls taking the road less traveled to Charleston

Bradshaw, WV

WVVA-TV

When this group of 5 seniors came into River View, the Raiders were one of the worst teams in the state. Fast forward 4 years, and this team is now in the state tournament. "Sometimes it doesn't feel real when we are here practicing and pushing ourselves its like man we get to go. It just feels great" said senior Paige Cooper.

Up next for the Raiders will be a rematch with Bluefield who beat them in the sectional final, and they know with a squad at full strength it will be a different game. "Hopefully because we will have Katie back our big and Kierston got hurt so we'll have her too so I think it will be a good game. We will work hard and do our best" said senior Lindsey Meade.

River View had a scare early in the year when head coach Gehrig Justice had surgery to remove a spot of cancer from his kidney. But, he was able to recover just in time. "As things worked out I had a quick recovery. By the end of football season and the start of basketball I was good to go and I was lucky enough to get the job back" said Justice.

His return to the team gave his girls plenty of motivation, enough get carry them through the year. "We push ourselves 10 times harder for him. Just knowing he's back on the court with us its amazing" said junior Kierston Roberts.

With the Raiders making it to the capital city, its already win in their book and in their community. Which has given them something to be proud of. "Our community is so behind us and I love that about our community. People trash us all the time and we are always getting put down but we are a big family. This community is a family and I love it" said senior Kaitlyn Dobbs.