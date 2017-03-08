Police: Virginia high school students pepper-sprayed during figh - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: Virginia high school students pepper-sprayed during fight

GLADE SPRING, VA (AP) - Police say several students were pepper-sprayed after a fight broke out at a Washington County high school.

The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2mYnsl0) reports that a school resource officer found two students fighting in a hallway at Patrick Henry High School on Tuesday.

Police say in a news release the fight escalated when other students joined in and a large crowd gathered to watch.

Authorities say the officer then used the pepper spray to break up the fight. School staff members and the school nurse treated students who were affected by the spray. No one was seriously hurt.

It's unclear exactly how many students were treated.

No charges have been filed.

