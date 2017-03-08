Appalachian Power unveils new logo

NEWS RELEASE:

CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 8, 2017 – Appalachian Power, a utility subsidiary of American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) today unveiled a new logo and tagline as part of its focus on providing innovative energy solutions for customers and communities.

“Appalachian Power is investing in energy infrastructure, vegetation management and new technologies to provide better, more reliable service and cleaner energy for our customers. We’re committed to developing energy solutions that power communities and improve lives. Our industry is changing and our customers’ expectations are evolving, so we must adapt to meet those new expectations. As we become an energy company for the future, it’s time to adopt a new logo and a new tagline – Boundless Energy – to reflect that transformation and our aspirations,” said Jeri Matheney, Appalachian Power communications director.

The new logo represents the first logo change for AEP since 1987 and is the result of research conducted by engaging customers, employees and other stakeholders as part of an extensive brand review. AEP’s corporate logo and its other utility subsidiaries also have been updated with the new look. Appalachian Power will change the logos on its main buildings in the coming months. Full adoption of the new logo will be phased in over the next two years.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP supplies 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy to customers.