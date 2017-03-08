3 wanted in Raleigh County break-in

Deputies need help identifying three people wanted in connection with a Raleigh County breaking and entering case.

The crime took place between February 1-6 at a residence on Seahurst Drive in Maynor, WV. Investigators have released several photos taken from the homeowner's trail camera showing two men and a woman carrying various home interior items.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9310 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Tips can be made anonymously on the CrimeStoppers of Raleigh County website http://crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org/