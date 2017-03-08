Beckley IHOP meets fundraising goal for Children's Miracle Netwo - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley IHOP meets fundraising goal for Children's Miracle Network

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Beckley IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day while doing their part to help community children in need.

IHOP gave out free short-stacks to customers who make a donation.

IHOP is giving 100 percent of the proceeds to the Children's Miracle Network for WVU Children's Hospital in Morgantown.

The Beckley IHOP eclipsed its $6,000 goal Tuesday night by bringing in $6,500.

