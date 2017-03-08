Beckley IHOP meets fundraising goal for Children's Miracle Network

The Beckley IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day while doing their part to help community children in need.

IHOP gave out free short-stacks to customers who make a donation.

IHOP is giving 100 percent of the proceeds to the Children's Miracle Network for WVU Children's Hospital in Morgantown.

The Beckley IHOP eclipsed its $6,000 goal Tuesday night by bringing in $6,500.