Residents express concerns over proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline

Representatives from West Virginia's Department of Environmental Protection held a public hearing, Tuesday night at the Memorial Building in Hinton.

The purpose of the hearing was to address the so-called "trespassing bill" now making its way through the West Virginia house.

The bill was drafted at the urging of pipeline companies so that they can survey land without first securing permission from a landowner.

But it's the potential environmental damage from the project that had most in the audience tonight worried.

Residents say they hope they made it clear to state D.E.P. officials that the land around the proposed pipeline is full of active springs they rely on as their primary source of water.

And they want the D.E.P. to take into full consideration the impact the pipeline could have on residents and the environment.