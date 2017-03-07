Beckley and Greenbrier East Boys fall in Region Finals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley and Greenbrier East Boys fall in Region Finals

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC AAA Boys Region 3 Finals

George Washington 82 Beckley 67

Capital 85 Greenbrier East 63

George Washington and Capital advance to the AAA State Tournament

