WVVA reporter visits preschool children

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Lewisburg United Methodist Church is paving the way for children's future in a unique way.

They offer a special guest program and Tuesday, Austin Davis taught children what it takes to be a reporter. The children honed their inner reporting skills and fired away question after question. Overall, this program is set to help children learn in a new way.

"Something that brings education first and foremost to them, but not in an academic way because they really learn about all walks of life. Like I said we've had every type of profession here and the children are always full of questions and curiosity. It makes for a great dialogue back and forth and yes I think it does give them some thought about what they'll do when they're all grown up," said Shannon Lehman, Lewisburg United Methodist Church preschool Director.
 

