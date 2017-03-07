Students and business team up to support Greenbrier Humane Society

Every year Greenbrier East High School National Honor Society does a service project and this year they're partnering with the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg to help out the humane society.

"We decided to partner together to take it bigger than Greenbrier East and make it a community event rather than just the school," said Karly King, Greenbrier East National Honor Society member.

"We want to be involved in the community. We want to be a central location for drop offs, so it will be easy access for the customers or humane society people to drop off supplies," added Amanda Lynch, Bank of Monroe market manager.

These donations will go a long way at the humane society for dogs and cats as the humane society prepares for an upcoming season.

"We have kitten season coming up, so the more supplies we can get to be prepared for that, the better," Mereda Doss, Executive Director of Greenbrier Humane Society said.

The humane society has gone three years without putting down an animal and they couldn't do it without the help from the community.

"It really touches our hearts because we've really tried to get the message out. We can't do what we do without the help of the community," Doss said.

"I just love animals. I have a little baby of my own and they're just so special. They're like family," King proclaimed.

"I have a love for animals as well and it was awesome to not only get the school to have the fundraiser, but have the community involved," said Greenbrier East National Honor Society President, Adrienne Dye.

You can drop off donated goods at either Bank of Monroe location in Lewisburg and if you open a checking account, $20 is donated to the humane society.

