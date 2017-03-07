UPDATE: Green Valley fire victim dies

A woman injured in a Green Valley mobile home fire has died.

Family members tell WVVA Amber Terry was removed from life support Tuesday night at Cabell Huntinigton Hospital

The fire started around 8 p.m. Monday at a residence inside Woody's Trailer Park off Maple Acres Road. A state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. It does not appear to be suspicious.

Around 8 pm Monday night, a kid walking through the neighborhood saw a trailer on fire, and ran for help.

Linda Williams, an eyewitness, says "John Tanner is the one who seen the fire. He ran down and told my mom about it. He's 10 years old, he's our little hero."

Linda's mom immediately called 9-1-1. Firefighters rushed to douse the flames, while Amber Terry was trapped inside.

She was resuscitated at Princeton Community Hospital, then transported by life flight to Cabell Huntington Surgery Center.

Just before the fire, Amber and her mom had eaten dinner with Dorothy Carroll. Dorothy is a close family friend whom Amber refers to as Maw Maw.

Dorothy recalls, "Last thing she said to me as she left was, 'Maw Maw, I'm going home to take a shower. I love you. I'll talk to you later.'"

Friends and neighbors speak very highly of Amber.

Jessica Bailey says "She talks to people, she's real friendly. She makes you laugh."

Amber is a volunteer at Princeton Community Hospital, and is also engaged to be married.

Through tears, Dorothy tells us "She's getting married in June... and we were planning her wedding..."

Amber's parents, Danny and Sandy, were NOT home at the time of the fire... but their possessions, also gone.

