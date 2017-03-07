New Class, Same Goal for the Summers Co Girls

Hinton, WV

WVVA-TV

In just their first year in Class A, Summers Co is already in the state tournament. A place they expect to be year in and year out. "My freshman year we lost to Bluefield in the regional and it was a heart breaker but it is great to be back and we are excited about it" said junior Hannah Taylor.

There will be new competition on the horizon for the Lady Bobcats this week, but this group will not be taking them lightly. "As far as I'm concerned there is no difference. The teams in single a are extremely talented. Several are extremely well coached so its not about any other team right now. Its about us and how we progress as a team and how we reach the next step when we are there" said head coach Sarah Blevins.

Along with a new class, Summers also has a new leader in Sarah Blevins. She played and won a state title as a player, and now has come back as a coach, And she knows what to expect heading into Charleston. "From a player being there in the lights on that court to now coaching and being with these girls hopefully to more than just one game in that first round. So its been a great experience so far and I hope to get past that first round and see what we have to offer."

The state tournament will also be the swan song for senior stars Whitney and Brittney Justice. Who are ending their high school careers in the right place "We are also so excited that they get to go out this way. If they are going to leave high school which they will, they get to do it in the best way possible. So we are happy for them for that."

Though there has been a lot of change in Hinton, the goal is still the same. Bring home another championship. "That's our main goal right now. I mean Charleston Catholic we want to win first, but that's our main goal to get a ring on Saturday" said Taylor.