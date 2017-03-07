West Virginia lawmakers prepare to roll out alternative budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Battle lines are being drawn as Republican lawmakers prepare their response to Governor Jim Justice's budget plan.



Republicans will present their plan on Thursday to close a nearly half a billion dollar deficit plaguing West Virginia. It will also be a first look at just how challenging it will be to reconcile the three plans.

In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. Mark Maynard, (D) Dist. 6, gave WVVA News a sneak peek.



"I'm optimistic it will fill our budget hole and cover everything. It's a great plan, but it's kind of different from what the Governor is proposing.



Sen. Maynard said the plan closes a considerable amount of tax exemptions currently in state code, while paving the way for a reduction in the income tax. It also includes a slight increase in the sales tax to pay for the cut.



"It kind of mirrors what is being done in Tennessee, what they're doing to eventually get rid of the income tax."

Democrats called into question efforts to roll back the income tax Tuesday after a fiscal note released last week showed a considerable loss with the move.



"Somebody is not in touch with reality. We have to take care of the immediate problem, the one at this moment right now and tax credits are not going to do anything," said Sen. Ron Miller, (D) Dist. 10.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House of Delegates pointed to last week's battle to eliminate the Women's Commission as a sign of problems to come. Delegates argued for two hours the bill that would eliminate two positions, costing the state $150,000.

"We had two hours of debate on the floor to eliminate two positions from state government, so you can see just how difficult this is going to be," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Dist. 30.