West Virginia lawmakers prepare to roll out alternative budget

The Grand Jury in Greenbrier County returns indictments against 84 men and woman during the June term.More >>
Almost a year ago, several streams in southern West Virginia were swollen by flooding, but now, a flood-control project finally will give the town of Rainelle some peace of mind.More >>
Residents of McDowell County were the first stop on the list for the President of West Virginia University.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new leader and a new look are taking over Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley this June.More >>
DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) Little General Stores followed through on a promise to donate $100 for each 3-point basket made by West Virginia's basketball team this year.More >>
Alert deputies in Monroe County arrest a wanted man while working a disturbance call at a local store.More >>
