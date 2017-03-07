Southwest Virginia man admits to harvesting ginseng illegally - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Southwest Virginia man admits to harvesting ginseng illegally

ABINGDON, VA (WVVA) -

A Wise, Virginia man admitted to illegally taking ginseng from the National Forest.

Mark Evan Buchanan, 47, entered a guilty plea on Monday in federal court in Abingdon. 

Prosecutors say Buchanan was in possession of 246 wild ginseng roots that he took illegally from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forrest.

The U.S. Forest Service handled the investigation. Buchanan will be sentenced on May 25.

