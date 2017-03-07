4 charged in Fayette County drug bust

Four people are busted on drug charges following the search of a Scarbro home.

Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to search the residence.

"Investigators seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as a semi-automatic handgun," according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. The agency assisted in the search.

Joshua Gray, 32, of Scarbro, Juanita Gray, 36, or Scarbro, Phillip Gray, 33, of Oak Hill, Kendall Williams, 33, Macon, Georgia were arrested at the scene Monday evening. They are each charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The suspects were taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Additional charges are expected.

*a photo of Juanita Gray was not available at the time.