UPDATE: Green Valley fire victim dies

A woman injured in a Green Valley mobile home fire has died.

Family members tell WVVA Amber Terry was removed from life support Tuesday night at Cabell Huntinigton Hospital

The fire started around 8 p.m. Monday at a residence inside Woody's Trailer Park off Maple Acres Road. A state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. It does not appear to be suspicious.

We have an update on the woman hurt Monday in a mobile home fire in Mercer County.

The unidentified victim is listed in critical condition at a burn unit in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Police say the fire started around 8 p.m. at a residence inside Woody's Trailer Park off Maple Acres Road. The woman was pulled from the mobile home and a volunteer firefighter administered CPR at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital before being flown to CHH.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious. A state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Woody's Trailer Park, located in Green Valley, was where fire companies were dispatched at around 8:00 p.m. for a trailer that was fully involved.

One person was pulled from the trailer and administered CPR by a volunteer firefighter and a DNR officer in an attempt to save the woman's life.

According to the Mercer county sheriff's department, She was then transported to a local hospital, and later will be flown to another hospital.

Sheriff Tommy Bailey added that at this time the fire isn't considered suspicious, but the State Fire marshal's office will conduct an investigation.