WVU Women win Big 12 Tournament

Kansas City, Mo

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Womens Basketball team made history on Monday night defeating Baylor 77-66 to win their first every Big 12 Tournament title. The Lady Mountaineers were led by Tynice Martin who had 32 points. Teana Muldrow also chipped in with 15 points. With the victory, WVU receives a automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.