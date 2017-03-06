WVU Women win Big 12 Tournament - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Women win Big 12 Tournament

Posted:
photo courtesy WVU Women's Basketball photo courtesy WVU Women's Basketball
photo courtesy WVU Women's Basketball photo courtesy WVU Women's Basketball

Kansas City, Mo

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Womens Basketball team made history on Monday night defeating Baylor 77-66 to win their first every Big 12 Tournament title.  The Lady Mountaineers were led by Tynice Martin who had 32 points.  Teana Muldrow also chipped in with 15 points.  With the victory, WVU receives a automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.