Bluefield Girls facing a tough slate at State Tournament

The Bluefield girls are going back to a new familiar place in the Charleston Civic Center, and they got there with a big win over the defending state champs in Wyoming East. "It was definitley a big task. We were ready for that game. It was a tough game. There will be tough games at state. We're ready" said junior Alyssa Lester.

Now the Beavers are back in the state tournament. A place they wanted to be after a bitter defeat in last year's regional. "I think our team had some hunger. Last year coming off the tournament where we went and we kind of got satisfied and we didn't have the hunger or the drive that we decided to have this year" said head coach Tony Mallamaci.

Bluefield will take on River View in the quarterfinal round. A team they beat in the sectional final, but they know it will be a different game this time. "They are a great team and like I said we have to come in ready. Just got to play our game. Defense is key, teamwork is key and we'll be ready" said Lester.

The key for the Beavers in 2017 has been balance. As they have been able to share the wealth in more ways than one. "When we are sharing the ball when you look at our points per game average everyone is around 10 or 12. That is a good even spread. Some games someone might have 20 or they might have 5. Or the next game that might be switched. When we are sharing the ball that is the result of that" said Mallamaci.

Bluefield will come in as the number one seed in the tournament, but they know that the only numbers that matter are the ones on the scoreboard. "Once you get up there everyone is good. There is no easy road. In past tournaments, how many number ones have got beat or number twos that got beat. You just throw the names in a hat at this point and anyone can come out of it."