Beckley Chick-fil-A teaches princes and princesses the finer things in life

Princes and princesses charmed the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A in Beckley Monday night.

The event was designed to give children the opportunity to learn how to enjoy the more refined things in life, such as formal table manners and ballroom dancing.

Along with the famous Chick-fil-A cow, special guest princess “Belle" from "Beauty and the Beast” also stopped by.

Chick-fil-A marketing director Joshua McFarland says they hold events like these on the first Monday of each month as a part of “Family Night,” as a way to give back to the community.

"It's a chance for families to come together, “McFarland said. “All the activities are free. The only cost would be any food that they purchase. It really gives families and kids an opportunity to gather together, to hang out together, do some fun things that they may not have an opportunity to do on their own."

After all the food and fun, the princes and princesses also got to make a book to take home.

McFarland says to check out their Facebook page to find out more on future family night events.