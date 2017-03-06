Operation Underdog holds fundraiser night in Beaver

A local organization committed to assisting animals in need of help held a fundraiser Monday night in Beaver.

“Operation Underdog" was formed five years ago by five women who say they were tired of seeing suffering animals.

El Mariachi hosted the fundraiser that featured live music, prizes and a silent auction.

The money raised will go toward helping the organization pay for the organization's medical bills, travel expenses and spay and neuter programs.

“They never say no to an animal,” volunteer Shawna Shockney said. “They've had mange dogs, they've had dogs that have heart-worm. They look for that underdog, that one that is going to sit in that shelter or absolutely needs our help."

Operation Underdog now starts preparations for the 2017 "Wagfest" on April 1st at Foster's Main Street Tavern in uptown Beckley from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

All proceeds for that event will also go to the organization.