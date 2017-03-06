Mercer County man sentenced in incest case

The Mercer County Circuit courtroom was filled with raw emotion as the sentence for Clifford Robinson was handed down.

“Anybody that would do this children. Steal the innocence of children deserves to be locked away from society for the rest of their life,” said Sadler as he delivered the sentence.

“Unfortunately I can't do that to you. I can only give you the five to fifteen you negotiated with the state and hope and pray you do the entire fifteen years."

Last year, Clifford Robinson was charged with 97 counts of sex crimes.

After a mistrial Robinson agreed to a 'best plea deal.'

This Monday he was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison on two counts of sexual abuse of two sisters who were his step-daughters.

“Nobody's happy with this result, including the state. However it spares the victims from having to testify and tell this story again,” said prosecuting attorney, George Sitler, “it spares the humiliation of another hung jury. It does impose some penalty."

Both parents had the opportunity to address Robinson in court Monday morning.

The victims' father says he's glad the judge threw the book at Robinson but wishes the verdict could have been harsher.

“He should have gotten the death penalty but you know justice is justice. He got what he deserved. He's in the penitentiary,” said father of the two sisters, Joesph Woods. “He'll be there for a while but you know God will get his. His day will come."