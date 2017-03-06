Organizations set up plan for renters affected by flood

One of the main priorities for the flood recovery efforts was rebuilding homes for homeowners. Now, a couple organizations have a program in place to help renters.

United Way, Homes for White Sulphur Springs, and Main Street White Sulphur Springs have joined together for the United Way Renter's Renewal Program.

"There has been a population post-flood who has been a bit unserved and those people are renters. and so, this is an opportunity for people to rent homes and then if it suits them, become homeowners," said Erin Hurst, Executive Director of United Way of Greenbrier Valley.

New homes will be constructed at Hope Village for renters to become homeowners while renovated homes will be given to Main Street White Sulphur Springs.

"Main Street will manage them and qualify our families to live there and that will be affordable housing for renters scattered around White Sulphur Springs," said President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs, Tom Crabtree.

"The ultimate importance because these people were the underserved. These people were the ones that needed to be addressed. We addressed the homeowners at the beginning and now we're taking the step to make sure our renters have properties to go to also," added Pat Harper, Main Street White Sulphur Springs President.

And the application for the Renters Renewal Program is now open.

"You can fill out an application and you'll go through a bit of a process with their board and the application process is only open for ten days, so get your applications in by March 16th," Hurst said.

To apply, you can contact Maggie Hutchison at Homes for White Sulphur Springs HomesforWV@sbpusa.org or call 304-536-9450

If you would like to donate to Homes for White Sulphur Springs http://www.homesforwv.org/ or the United Way https://www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org/.

