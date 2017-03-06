Civil trial set to begin against West Virginia State Trooper

A family feeling wronged by the system will now get their day in court. In 2014, an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by a West Virginia State Trooper. The trooper claims it was self defense, but the family believes otherwise.

On the evening of June 12, 2014, Trooper B.D. Gillespie says he was woken up by his wife. Someone had pulled a prank on them by throwing wet underpants on Gillespie's cruiser. Despite having worked fourteen hours earlier that day, Gillespie says he suited up and went back on duty. Gillespie wanted to find those responsible.

After a couple hours of searching, Gillespie happened upon three young men. Gillespie dismissed two of the boys, but continued to question one of them. When the situation was over, eighteen year old Timothy Hill was dead. Shot once in the head, and once in the chest.

LeAnn Stroupe, a friend of Hill, said at the time "If that cop told him to stop doing something, he would've. He probably would've rolled his eyes, but he would've done it."

An investigation into the altercation was performed by a fellow state trooper. A Mercer county grand jury decided NOT to indict Trooper Gillespie on criminal charges.

Now, Timothy Hill's parents have filed a civil suit against West Virginia State Police and Gillespie. The Hill's are seeking compensatory damages for the loss of their son. But money aside, they are looking for justice.

At a peaceful protest back in 2014, Michele Hill, Timothy's mom, said "We just feel like there should be more of an investigation. This was not a kid who was somewhere he wasn't supposed to be, doing something he wasn't supposed to be doing."

They feel Timothy's death could have been avoided. One of their attorneys, Rob Berthold, says the prank that started the whole ordeal, isn't even a misdemeanor. Trooper Gillespie claims Hill resisted arrest. But attorney Berthold believes Gillespie had no basis to attempt an arrest to begin with.

Since this altercation, Trooper Gillespie has moved to the Welch detachment in McDowell County.

The civil trial is scheduled to begin on March 13 in Charleston.