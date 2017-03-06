Raleigh County man charged with breaking into his ex-wife's home

If you've ever dreamed of acting on stage in front of a live audience, your dream could come true. Thursday night.More >>
If you've ever dreamed of acting on stage in front of a live audience, your dream could come true. Thursday night.More >>
A first-of-its kind event in Raleigh County was held Wednesday to give senior citizens a chance to learn about services and organizations that cater to their unique needs.More >>
A first-of-its kind event in Raleigh County was held Wednesday to give senior citizens a chance to learn about services and organizations that cater to their unique needs.More >>
People across the two Virginia's are waiting in line to purchase their Powerball tickets. Tonight someone ... with a bit of luck ... could win approximately $375 million.More >>
People across the two Virginia's are waiting in line to purchase their Powerball tickets. Tonight someone ... with a bit of luck ... could win approximately $375 million.More >>
The DUI suspect charged in the death of a Bluefield, WV officer made his first court appearance on Wednesday.More >>
The DUI suspect charged in the death of a Bluefield, WV officer made his first court appearance on Wednesday.More >>
The long, slow demise of K-Mart continues. On Wednesday, the K-Mart store in Lewisburg is closing.More >>
The long, slow demise of K-Mart continues. On Wednesday, the K-Mart store in Lewisburg is closing.More >>
As a doctor, he knows patients can use a good laugh. He and other members of The Gesundheit Institute put on a show at Davis-Stuart residential home for youth in Lewisburg.More >>
As a doctor, he knows patients can use a good laugh. He and other members of The Gesundheit Institute put on a show at Davis-Stuart residential home for youth in Lewisburg.More >>
A former Tazewell County school bus driver will spend three years in prison for driving drunk with 22 students onboard.More >>
A former Tazewell County school bus driver will spend three years in prison for driving drunk with 22 students onboard.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley firefighters were called to an abandoned house fire on Wednesday morning.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley firefighters were called to an abandoned house fire on Wednesday morning.More >>