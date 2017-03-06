Raleigh County man charged with breaking into his ex-wife's home

A Raleigh County man faces a slew of charges after police say he broke into his ex-wife's home and was waiting on her to return.

Deputies were called out to a Cool Ridge home on Thursday in response to a domestic situation. They found Eric Bennett, 37, armed with "two fixed-blade knives. Investigators say Bennett tried to fight with the deputies but was disarmed and restrained.

Bennett was arrested on charges of burglary, domestic assault, and two counts of battery on a police officer. Since the ex-wife had a restraining order against him, Bennett was also charged in violation of a domestic violence petition. He also has active warrants in Ohio County, WV and Belmont County, Ohio.

Bennett is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail