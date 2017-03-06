Lawmakers target massage therapy to address half billion dollar deficit

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Massage therapists across West Virginia are raising the alarm over a bill introduced West Virginia's Senate last month. The legislation sponsored by Sen. Craig Blair, (D) Dist.15, would eliminate West Virginia's Massage Therapy Licensure Board.



Supporters argue the bill would cut costs for insurance agencies struggling with rising costs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, and PEIA.

However, opponents believe it would come at a considerable cost to massage therapists and their patients, who would no longer be able to bill insurance.



Some licensed massage therapists, including Eric Williams with Chris Grose Chiropractic with Kathy Boyd Physical Medicine, would be spared because he practices with a licensed chiropractor. Still, Williams worries about his colleagues in the industry who practice alone.



"There are hundreds of jobs in danger right now, not to mention the patients that rely on their insurance to pay for coverage," said Williams.



According to Williams, it would hurt many patients who seek medical massage for a serious illness. He said many will use the treatment to avoid taking powerful narcotics.



"These patients rely on their insurance to pay for medical massage, especially to avoid using increase pain medications."



Aside from the loss of insurance, Williams' partner, Chris Grose, argues there is also a public safety risk for massage therapists practicing without a license.



"There are a lot of cases, in any profession, that you can actually do more harm if you do not have the proper training." Williams, for example, trained for years in anatomy and physiology to avoid harm to patients.



Other states, without a massage licensing board, have to battle another problem; so called 'Spa Parlors' that pop up, selling more than a massage.



"The point of these licensing boards is to screen you out to make sure you're not A) a sexual predator, because you're working on people's bodies; and B) making sure you're competent enough to practice massage therapy before you graduate," adds Williams.



Presently, the bill to remove the licensing board, S. 196, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Government Organization. It has yet to come up for a vote.

