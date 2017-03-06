Wyo. County students get up close look at lawmaking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A group of Wyoming County students were selected to serve as pages Monday during West Virginia's legislative session.

Oceana Middle School 8th graders with the highest GPA were invited to serve lawmakers in the House of Delegates. Meanwhile, 7th graders with the highest GPA at the school were invited to serve in the Senate.



According to Senate Pres. Mitch Carmichael, the goal is to give West Virginia students a meaningful and exciting experience in state government, but also a firsthand learning experience regarding the role of legislation and their influence in effecting positive change in the state.



Pages are also invited to attend classes during their day at the Capitol to learn more about the legislative process.