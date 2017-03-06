Bluefield man admits to federal drug crime

A Bluefield man admits to selling illegal pain pills, enters a plea in federal court.

Everett Ray Gillespie, 66, faces up to 20 years in prison. He entered a guilty plea to distribution of hydromorphone on Monday in Charleston.

Prosecutors say Gillespie sold the drugs on April 15, 2016 to a confidential informant. Following his arrest, a handgun and 35 hydromorphone pills were seized during a search of his home. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force handled the investigation.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 30.