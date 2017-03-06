Bluefield man admits to federal drug crime

People across the two Virginia's are waiting in line to purchase their Powerball tickets. Tonight someone ... with a bit of luck ... could win approximately $375 million.More >>
The DUI suspect charged in the death of a Bluefield, WV officer made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
The long, slow demise of K-Mart continues. On Wednesday, the K-Mart store in Lewisburg is closing.
As a doctor, he knows patients can use a good laugh. He and other members of The Gesundheit Institute put on a show at Davis-Stuart residential home for youth in Lewisburg.
A former Tazewell County school bus driver will spend three years in prison for driving drunk with 22 students onboard.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley firefighters were called to an abandoned house fire on Wednesday morning.
A New Jersey-based snack company is recalling cashews with sea salt, because the snack could include ground glass. The Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt were distributed in Virginia and West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia State Police, "the circumstances of the fleeing vehicle, location, and lighting" were all contributing factors in the death of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.
