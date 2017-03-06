Bluefield man admits to federal drug crime - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield man admits to federal drug crime

Posted:
Everett Ray Gillespie Everett Ray Gillespie

A Bluefield man admits to selling illegal pain pills, enters a plea in federal court.

Everett Ray Gillespie, 66, faces up to 20 years in prison. He entered a guilty plea to distribution of hydromorphone on Monday in Charleston. 

Prosecutors say Gillespie sold the drugs on April 15, 2016 to a confidential informant. Following his arrest, a handgun and 35 hydromorphone pills were seized during a search of his home. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force handled the investigation.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 30.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.